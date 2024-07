These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 25; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, K.K.Nagar, I.T.C., Poonamallee, Porur, Ambattur, Tondiarpet, Adyar and Sholinganallur areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Vandalur, Perungalathur, Artist Highway, Sivasankaran Street, Bharathi Street, Balaji Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Surathamman Temple Street, Kannadasan Street, Archana Nagar, Venkatasamy Street, Mani Street, Manimekalai Street, Kalaivani Street, Manikandan Street, Uma Nagar, West Tambaram, Mullai Nagar, Puduthangal, Ambedkar Street, Vaigai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Old State Bank Colony, Kamaraj Street, Gandhi Road Area, Kadapperi, Moulana Nagar, Yuvham Nagar, Nagaratnam Nagar, Ramtilakam Street, Amman Koil Street, Jerusalem Nagar, Pilliyar Koil Street , Bhajanai Koil Street, School Street, Middle Street, East Street, DM Road, Pulikkurdu, Rajaji nagar, Madambakkam main road, Hansa garden, Jain apartment, Thirumagal nagar, Bank colony, Bhuvaneswari nagar, Ganentha nagar, Thiruvalluvar street, Gandhi street, Ganapathy nagar, Sriram nagar, Sudherson nagar.

K.K.Nagar: Valasaravakkam, Alwarthinagar, Lakshmi Nagar All Streets, Radha Avenue All Streets, A.K.R. Nagar, Radha Nagar, Melen Nagar 5th Street to 9th Street, Vadapalani, Kannakipuram 1st 2nd 3rd Street, Vijayaragavapuram 1st Cross Street to 5th Cross Street, Meeran Sahib Street Area, Rajamannar Road, A.V.M. Ashta, A.V.M. Studio, Cappalla Nagar, PT Rajan Road Area, KK Nagar 14th 15th Sector, KK Nagar 94th Street to 104th Street, SSP Nagar, SV Lingam Road, Alagar Perumal Temple Street, Vijaya Street, Otakapalayam area.

I.T.C.: Ring Road, 200 feet radial road, Thoraipakkam, Pillaiyar koil street, Gangai amman koil street, State Bank colony, Ellai Amman koil street, Part of ring road, Post Office, MCN Nagar Extension, Part of OMR, PTC Colony, OMR road, Sri Vidhya Avenue, Nehru nagar, Mootaikaran chavadi, Saibaba nagar, Subramanian street, Pamban baba nagar, Bhagavadh singh street, VOC Street, Nethaji street.

Poonamallee: Entire Poonamallee Municipality, Entire Senneerkuppam, Entire Karayanchavadi, Thulasi dass Nagar, Chinna Mangadu, Entire Kumanachavadi.

Porur: Kundrathur, Babu Garden, Thiruchendurpuram, Kollacherry, Bazzar street, Naallu Road Kundrathur.

Ambattur: VGN, Chinna colony, Periya Colony, PKM Road, Prince Apartment, Ganesh Street, Nageshwara Rao 4th Cross Street, Ayappkkam, Ayanambakkam, New Century nagar, Rampuranam nagar, Vijaya nagar, Padavatamman koil street, Eden Avenue, Mel Ayanambakkam road, Roayl Club road, Srinivasapillai road, Pachaiappan nagar, Konraj kuppam, Koladi road, Saraswathi nagar.

Adyar: Indira nagar, Akkarai, Prestige Silver Spring Villas, Sparkling sand avenue, MGR nagar, Spring garden 1st & 2nd street, Allikulam, E.C.R.one part, Sea cliff, Sunrise avenue, Kalaignar karunanithi salai, Copper Beach road, Sea shell avenue, Panaiyur part, NRI Layout, SBI colony, Besant nagar, 7th to 14th cross street, Sasthri nagar, Part of 10th cross street sasthiri nagar, 1st Main road sasthiri nagar, 3rd and 4th lane sasthiri nagar, Kalachetra, Thiruvanmiyur, Sasthiri nagar, Thiruvalluvar salai, 1st to 4th East street, Valmiki street, Sivasundra avenue 1st to 2nd street, Kalachetra road, Local, Vijiya nagar 1st main road, Golden Avenue, Sakthi ponummal street, MGR 7th to 13th street, Venkatswara nagar 3rd main road, Rajbhavan, T.A.Kovil, Gandhi salai, Kokilam street, New colony, Kabali street, Andal avenue, Sony nagar, Seetharaman nagar, Bhuvaneswari nagar, Nathan subramani colony, VGP selva nagar, Bethal Avenue, Muthukrishnan street.

Tondiarpet: Athipattu Pudhu nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthamedu, KR Palayam, Kattupalli, Kattupalli Industrial, Tamil kuranchiyar, Nandhiyambakkam, Kalanji, Karaiyanmedu.

Sholinganallur: Babu nagar, Sithalapakkam, Panchayat Board Medavakkam, Ambetkar nagar, Annasalai Thiruvalluvar nagar part, Annasalai Nesvalar nagar, Padmavathy nagar, Ricemill road, Jayachandran nagar, Periyar salai, Perumbakkam, Muthamizh nagar, TNSCB new Block.