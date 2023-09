Power Shutdown on Sept 7: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Porur and Ambattur areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Perungulathur Madhanapuram, Kalaingar Street, Mudichur Main Road, KK Salai, Swami Nagar Madhambakkam Sudharasan Nagar, VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Karumariamman Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Mangadu Town Panchayat, Ragunathapuram, Sikkarayapuram, Pattur, South Colony, Addison Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, KK Nagar, Thiruverkadu Kannapalayam, Parivakkam, Mettupalayam and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Koladi, Vadanoombal, Kattupakkam, Pallikuppam, PH Road, Ayapakkam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Rajan Kuppam, Munswamy Street, Vanagaram, Nageshwara Rao Road and above all surrounding areas.