Power shutdown on Sept 22: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Adyar, KK Nagar, Guindy and Ambattur areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Spencer Begum Sahib Street, Kaliamman Kovil Street, Ramaswamy Street, Pathari Road, Anna Salai, Greams Road and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: IIT Gandhi Mandapam Road, Ranjith Road, LDG Road, Sardar Patel Road, Dhamous Nagar, Chinnamalai, Kottur, Pallipattu and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: SRMC GK Industrial Estate, Lakshmi Nagar, Sapthagiri Nagar, Chinna Porur, Arcot Road and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Nanganallur Nehru Colony, Hindu Colony, TNGO Colony, Lakshmi Nagar Moovarasampet Madipakkam Main Raod, Anna Street, Sathsangam Street, Medavakkam Main Road Madipakkam Ram Nagar North, Srinivasa Nagar, Bazzar Road and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Nolambur TNHB Phase 1&2, Union Road, Mogapair West, Vanagaram Road, Meenakshi Avenue, MCK Layout, MGR University, Padasalai and above all surrounding areas.