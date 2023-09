Power shutdown on Sept 11 & 12: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Royapuram on Monday and on Tuesday Mylapore, Tondiarpet, Tambaram, Adyar, Ambattur and Porur will have scheduled power cut, from 9 am to 2 pm

LOCALITIES SET TO FACE POWER SHUT DOWN ON MONDAY: Royapuram: Anna Park, MC Road, NN Garden, Cemetery Road, Mosque Street, Andiappa Mudali Street, Singara Garden Street, VaiKunda Nadar Street, Thandava Moorthy Street, NRT Salai, Valluvan Street, East Kalmandapam Road and surrounding areas.

ON TUESDAY: Mylapore: Woods Road, Whites Road, Royapettah High Road, Smith Road, GP Road, Bharathi Salai, Duraiswamy Colony, Nainiyappan Street and surrounding areas.

TAMBARAM: Radha Nagar, Bharathipuram, IRT Polytechnic College, Perumbakkam, Sithalapakkam Varadharaja Perumal Koil Street, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony Vivekanandha Nagar, Nookampalayam Road, Valluvar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ottiyambakkam, Arasankalani Main Road, Karanai Main Road, Nagalakshmi Nagar, Nesamani Nagar, KG Flats, RC Apartment, Kailash Nagar and surrounding areas.

ADYAR: Taramani, Solamadalam street, Pammal Nalla Thambi, Udhayam Nagar, Thanthai Periyar Street and surrounding areas.

PORUR: Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Pazhanthandalam, Somangalam, Poonthandalam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Sampantham Nagar, Vazhuthalampedu and surrounding areas.

AMBATTUR: Padi, Balaji Nagar, TVS Nagar, North, East, Central Avenue, Srinivasan Nagar, Bajanai Kovil Street, MTH Road, DRJ Hospital, Mohammed Usain Colony, Teacher’s Colony, Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas.

TONDIARPET: Thiruvellavoyal, Uranambedu, Kattupalli, Voyalur, Kattur, Kaaniyampakkam, Ramanathapuram, Kalpakkam and surrounding areas.