Power Shutdown on Oct 12 & 13: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur area on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Porur: Iyyappanthangal Mettu Street, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Balaji Avenue, Subramani Nagar, Prince Apartment and above all surrounding areas.

Pattabiram: Mittanamalli Gandhi Road, Sabi Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Ellaiyamman Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: EH Road, BV Colony, Indira Nagar, Industrial Estate, Stephen Salai, Vyasar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, A, B, C Kalyanapuram, Udhaya Suriyan Nagar, Sharma Nagar and above all surrounding areas.