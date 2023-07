Power shutdown on Friday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore. Tambaram, IT corridor, Adyar, Guindy, Porur, Avadi, Ambattur, KK Nagar, and Vysarpadi areas on Friday (July 21) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

RK Salai Main Road, PS Siva Swamy Salai, Veeraperumal Koil Street, Nagarathinam Colony, Bala Subramanian Street, TTK Road, Karneeswarer Koil Street and all above surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Kovilambakkam Kavimani Nagar, Bajanai Kovil St ,Viduthalai Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Pudhuthangal Lakshmipuram, Vishnu Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Church Road, AS Rajan Nagar, Anakaputhur Pammal Nallathambi Road, Anna Nagar, Gandhi Road, Thiyagarajan Street and above all surrounding areas.

IT corridor: ETL Ananda Nagar 1st to 3rd Cross Streets, Vinayagam Street 1st to 3rd Streets, RE Nagar, Sholinganallur Balaji Nagar, TNHB, Bharathi Nagar, Dharmaraja Koil, Taramani, Nehru Nagar HT Service KG 360, Nehru Nagar 2nd main Road, Tiruvenkadam Nagar, KITS Park, OMR Western Side, Karapakkam and all above surrounding areas.

Adyar: Tidal Nagar, Sasthiri Nagar, LB Road, Kalashethra Road, RK Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Shanthi Avenue.

Guindy: A, B and L Block Industrial Estate, Moovarasanpet, Madipakkam, Ayyapa Nagar, Alamelumangapuram, Medavakkam Main Road, Manikandan Street and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: SRMC Iyyappanthagal, VGN Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kattupakkam, Valasaravakkam, VaNagaram, Officer’s Colony and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Red Hills, Vivek Akbar Nagar, Iyappan Koil Street, Bala Ganesh Nagar Sothuperumbedu, Allimedu village, Vettaikkara Palaiyam, Orakkadu Village and all above surrounding areas.

Ambattur: JJ Nagar Eri Scheme, VGN Phase-II, East Mogappair Garden Avenue, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Mullai Colony, DAV Girls Schools Tiruverkadu Kendra Vihar, Noombal, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, TNHB Ayapakkam, Plot No 1 to 4,000 and all above surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: PT Rajan Salai, Arcot Road, Vadapalani, Virugambakkam, Kumaran Colony 6th Street, Venkateswara Street, RR Colony Alacrity Area, Rams Apartment, Ramaswamy Salai Mahadevan Street, Arumbakkam SBI Colony, Bajanai Kovil 2nd Street, SAF Games Village Vallalar Nagar Main Road and all surroundings areas.

Vysarpadi: Madhavaram Perumal Kovil Street and Thottam, Kamban Nagar, Tirumurgan Nagar, Sagayam Nagar, Thanikachalam Nagar, Rajaji Street, Palaniappa Nagar, A,B,C,D Colony, Mathur 1, 2, 3 Main Road, MMDA, Indian Bank and above all surrounding areas.