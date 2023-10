Power shutdown in Madipakkam today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in multiple parts of the city on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

On Wednesday

MADIPAKKAM: Ram Nagar North and South, Bazaar Road, Srinivasa Nagar, Kaveri Street, Gomathi Nagar, J.K. Salai, Thirunanasambandar Street, and Guberan Nagar.

On Thursday

TAMBARAM: Madambakkam Shanthi Nikethan colony, Ramana Nagar, and Maruthi Nagar

MADIPAKKAM: Kakkan Street, Sathasivam Nagar, AGS Colony, Annai Theresa Nagar, and Ram Nagar North Main Road.

TONDAIRPET: Tollgate North terminal road, T.H. Road, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalaimuthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Fishing Harbour, Poondithangammal Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, V.O.C NAGAR Sivagami nagar, Jeeva nagar, Mangammal Thottam Kaladipet Thiyagaroyapuram, P.P.D road, P. Sathanandapuram, and A. Sathanandapuram