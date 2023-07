Power shutdown in Adyar, Guindy today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Adyar and Guindy on Friday between 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work, Tangedco informed.

As per the announcement, the electricity will be disrupted in the following areas.

Adyar: Srinivasa Moorthy Avenue, KB Nagar, LB Road, Sardar Patel Road, Sastri Nagar, Shisya School, Ambiga Street, Natarajan Street, Thirumala Garden, Sony Nagar, Seethapathi Entire Area, Lakshmi Nagar 1st street to 6th Street, MGR Nagar, Nagapa Flat, CPT Campus Taramani, TNHB Kanagam, Kalashethra Road, RK Nagar and surrounding areas.

Guindy: Adambakkam Ramkrishnapuram 1 and 3 Streets, Labour Well Street, Karuneekar Street, Yathava Street, Parthasarathy Nagar, Raj Bhavan, Raj Bhavan area and surrounding areas.