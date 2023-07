Power shutdown due to maintenance on Saturday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, IT corridor, Vysarpadi, Ponneri areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Radha Nagar Shanthi Nagar, Station road, Kamaraj street, Kattabomman street, Bharathiyar street, Kalaimagal street, Gandhi nagar Mudichur Lakshmi nagar, Periyarnagar, Sribalaji nagar, ALS garden, Rajarajeswary nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Thoraipakkam Eswaran koil, Raju nagar, TVH Appartments, VOC street and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: Mathur Industrial Garden, Pon nagar, Mumtaj nagar, Parvathi puram, Annai nagar, Manjambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: New Gummidipoondi, Papan kuppam, Sidharaja kandigai, Elavoor, Arambakkam, Eggu Madurai and above all surrounding areas.