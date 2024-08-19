Power Finance Corporation funds Rs 16.5 crore anatomy lab at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The Power Finance Corporation, a central Public Sector Undertaking, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has funded a state-of-the-art anatomy laboratory at IIT-Madras's premises.

According to a release issued by IIT-M, the pioneering facility has been established at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology with a generous CSR grant of Rs 16.5 crore.

It will be a significant boost for the department and will greatly enrich the learning experience for students in the BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering, the statement added.

Speaking about the benefits of the lab, Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC said, "This innovative first-of-its-kind Anatomy lab can be used to develop powerful medical devices and explore new technologies for monitoring and treatment. By applying engineering principles to medical knowledge, such research has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare sector."



Highlighting the impact that such state-of-the-art facilities can have, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "This world-class Anatomy Lab, made possible by the Power Finance Corporation, marks a significant step forward in medical education at IIT-M. By integrating advanced technology with medical sciences, we are creating a unique platform for innovation that will propel the future of healthcare."



The Department of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT-M, established in February 2023, aims to set up a world-class research environment for medical sciences and technology in order to develop and train physicians, scientists, and engineering physiologists of the future.

