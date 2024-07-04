Posing as cops, gang kidnap bizman at gunpoint in Thirumudivakkam; 9 held

CHENNAI: Posing as policemen, a gang threatened a pharmaceutical wholesaler from Thirumudivakkam at gunpoint and kidnapped him a month ago. The gang took away his wallet and let him off on a bypass road near Arcot. They had used his credit and debit cards and stole over Rs 7 lakh from it. When they called him and threatened him again, the businessman filed a police complaint after which Shankar Nagar police arrested nine persons.



The arrested were identified as Arunkumar (40), Karmegam (38), Saddham (28), Rafiq (40), Imran (27), Sathish (29), Anthony Raj (36), Venugopal (27), and Yashwanth (33).

Police said that one of the accused, Rafiq, was previously employed by the victim, Azharuddin (33). On May 22, when Rafiq was returning home after work, a car intercepted his two wheeler and a gang who got out of the car claimed to be policemen and pushed Azharuddin into the vehicle. They were having handcuffs and walkie talkies to make them look the part and threatened Azharuddin saying that they have a tip-off that he was selling illegal medicines and he would be arrested.

The gang demanded Rs 50 lakh from Azharuddin, but when Azharuddin said he did not have that much money, they assaulted him and took his wallet with credit and debit cards.

After he was let go he did not lodge a police complaint as they had threatened him. The gang withdrew Rs 9 lakhs from his accounts using the card details. However, when they contacted him again on June 1 and demanded more money, Azharuddhin lodged a police complaint after which the gang was arrested.