Citizen Connect: Poor roads irk residents at heart of Tambaram

CHENNAI: Busy Tambaram junction that connects Shanmugam Road and Muthulingam Road has turned out to be a nightmare for pedestrians owing to poor condition of roads.

Shanmugam Road is considered the heart of Tambaram as it connects the Tambaram market, corporation office, a post office, theatres, shopping malls and Railway station. But potholes, road cut works are making this road, used by thousands of people daily, a difficult stretch to cross.

The civic body hasn’t relaid the damaged road irking commuters. Commuters falling down from their bikes due to poor condition of the road is a common sight in this area, allege local residents. “People carrying heavy luggage from the market often skid off the road and get injured scattering goods on the road. It’s a commong sight there,” says Kumar, a commuter from Tambaram.

Many pleas to the Tambaram corporation to repair the damaged road were of no avail, local residents said. Despite being the heart of Tambaram officials pay no attention to repairing the road, the rued. Official sources from the Tambaram corporation assured they will look into the issue and take steps to repair the road soon.