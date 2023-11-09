‘Policemen’ con 2 elderly men of their gold jewellery

CHENNAI: Two senior citizens were conned by conmen posing as cops in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday.

In Tiruvanmiyur, S Sekar (71) of Velachery, a retired manager of a private company, was defrauded by a man posing as a policeman and escaped with six sovereigns of gold jewellery from him under the pretext of investigation at Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus.

Sekar had gone to the PF (Provident Fund) office in Royapettah and de-boarded the bus at Tiruvanmiyur terminus. A man introducing himself as Crime Wing policeman claimed that the elderly man was sharing his bus seat with a ganja peddler and that he needs to be investigated.

Taking Sekar aside, the ‘policeman’ told him to bundle the gold chain and ring he was wearing in a handkerchief. He then let him off. When Sekar checked the kerchief, it was empty, after which he realised he had been conned. Tiruvanmiyur police are investigating.

In another incident, G Anbalagan (61) of Taramani, a retired foreman with the electricity department, was relieved of his gold chain and bracelet by a co-passenger in a government bus, who allegedly gave him a tea spiked with sedatives.

Anbalagan had boarded a bus from Puducherry to reach Chennai when he was conned. He filed a complaint with Kotturpuram police station.