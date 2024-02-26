Police detained Parandur villagers who tried to march on tractors

CHENNAI: Police detained Parandur villagers who tried to protest by marching towards Kancheepuram on tractors on Monday.

A few days ago the notification to acquire the lands in Podavur village was sent by the government for the construction of the Greenfield airport.

The notification was issued by the Special Revenue Divisional officer, and the objections for the land acquisition have to be filed within 30 days based on the objections a review will be held on April 4th by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the first phase, 98 acres of land belonging to 218 people will be acquired. However, the villagers of Parandur and its surrounding areas are protesting every day against the government to change the location of the airport, and the villagers are unhappy with the government that notification is sent even though they are protesting every day and the officials are not considering their protest.

Following that, the villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villages decided to protest by marching towards the Kancheepuram land acquisition office on tractors.

On Monday morning, the villagers were getting ready with their tractors, but the Kancheepuram district police force surrounded the entrance of all the 20 villages, including Parandur and Eganapuram, and all of them were detained and taken to the nearby community halls.

The villagers said that they were protesting silently but in the early morning the police who visited their village detained all of them and took them to the community hall.

The villagers did not have lunch which was arranged by the police, and protested inside the hall.