Police arrests man who killed lorry driver during quarrel in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 35-year-old man who killed a lorry driver during a quarrel in Selaiyur on Tuesday night.

Police said the accused was Vinoth of Selaiyur, a daily wage worker.

Four years ago, Vinoth, after fighting with his wife, gave a hoax bomb threat to the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisaway's house, and he was arrested and sent to prison.

Later, after a few months, Vinoth again gave a hoax bomb threat to the Tambaram railway station, and he was arrested and sent to prison.

Police said last month Vinoth was released on bail and was staying with his friend Kumar (52), a lorry driver from Agaramthen near Selaiyur.

On Tuesday night, Vinoth and Kumar were consuming liquor, and at that time, during an argument, Vinoth took a huge stone and crashed Kumar's head, and he died on the spot.

Later on, the Selaiyur police, who visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem to the Chromepet GH, and the police, who registered a case after a search, arrested Vinoth, and further investigation is on.

In the year 2022, he was arrested for murdering a 57-year-old flower vendor in Sembakkam.