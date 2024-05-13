Police arrests BJP East Chennai zonal head, secretary who threatened to kill party member

CHENNAI: Police arrested the BJP east Chennai zonal head and secretary who threatened to kill their party member in Pazhavanthangal on Monday.

Police said Ramachandran (58), who belongs to the BJP party used to post updates regarding the Lok Sabha elections in the BJP Chennai East Zone WhatsApp group.

A few days ago the Chennai East Zone secretary Jayakumar told Ramachandran that he should get the post approved by the president or secretary before posting them in the groups.

At that time a quarrel broke out between them but the supporters held peace talks and they went home. Later a couple of days ago both of them met at a funeral and again an argument started between Jayakumar and Ramachandran and Jayakumar allegedly threatened the latter.

Following that Ramachandran filed a complaint with the Pazhavanthangal police station saying that Jayakumar threatened him based on instruction from East zone president Jawahar Amstrong.

The police, after an inquiry arrested the East Zone president Jawahar Amstrong and secretary Jayakumar and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.