Poetry workshop for children in Chennai

This workshop titled 'String of Words' is designed for children aged 8 to 12

21 Jun 2024
Poetry workshop for children in Chennai
Representative Image

CHENNAI: As Robert Frost famously said, "Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words." Goethe Institut Chennai will host a poetry workshop led by storyteller Sujatha Jaishankar.

Scheduled for June 22 from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, this workshop titled 'String of Words' is designed for children aged 8 to 12.

Participants will explore plant and tree narratives in poetry and learn to compose their poems. For registration details, contact: 93422 67878.

