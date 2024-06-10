PMK worker’s wife among seven held for ganja possession in Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven persons, including the wife of a PMK functionary, were arrested by the city police for alleged ganja possession in three separate incidents on Saturday.

During a vehicle check near the Haj building junction in Pulianthope on Saturday, Basin Bridge police arrested six persons who were involved in a ganja seizure on Thursday. Police sources said the main accused, S Usha (41) of Purasawalkam, is the wife of PMK functionary Saravanan.

Along with Usha, police arrested L Anandavalli (36), her daughter L Monisha (18), A Veeraraghavan (32), S Sridhar (21) and Mohammed Nasir (21). All of them were from Pulianthope.

Police sources said that the accused had only 90 grams of ganja on them during their arrest, but allegedly supplied ganja to Selvarasu, who was arrested by the Basin Bridge police three days ago. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.