PM Modi arrives at closing ceremony of 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padayatra

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the closing ceremony of the 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padayatra in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence. These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant, it added.

In the public programme at Thoothukudi, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. This container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O.Chidambaranar Port into a transshipment hub for the East Coast.

The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to employment generation and economic growth in the region. The Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

The Prime Minister will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.

Also, Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.

These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

