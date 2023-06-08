Plea to quash libel case filed by ex-min dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking to quash the defamation case filed by former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar against his relative.

The petition was filed by Magesh, brother of Jayakumar’s son-in-law.

Appearing for Jayakumar, Senior Advocate Aravind Subramanyam said the petitioner has filed a complaint against Jayakumar in 2016 based on political vendetta based on an incident that happened six years before the complaint. Further, Jayakumar demanded to quash the petition with a fine.

As a counter, the petitioner said he couldn’t file the complaint against Jayakumar in 2016 as he was a minister then.

After both the arguments Justice Kumaresh Babu dismissed the petition filed by Magesh.

According to Magesh, he and his brother Naveenkumar (Jayakumar’s son-in-law) have a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land in Thoraipakkam, Chennai. Subsequently, the CCB Chennai complained against Jayakumar, his daughter and son-in-law according to the complaint by Magesh, stating that Jayakumar usurped the disputed land with goons and threatened to kill him.

However, Jayakumar filed a defamation case against Magesh claiming that his good image and reputation were damaged by his defamatory remarks and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation.