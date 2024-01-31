Play gyms help transform children’s lives beyond screens

CHENNAI: Many children find themselves glued to their gadgets, leading to a lack of physical activity. Beyond malls, movies, and the beach, parents may wonder where to take their children for physical activity and socialisation opportunities. The answer lies in the growing number of play gyms in the city.



When Lahari Parthasarathy launched Tiny Tumbles, a recreational gymnastics centre for children, in January, she didn’t anticipate the enthusiastic response from parents. The newly established facility in Adyar is specifically designed for children aged 1 to 12. “We initiate the basics of gymnastics for all age groups. Gymnastics, as a sport, is enjoyable, and that’s one of the reasons I opted for it. Here, children are not merely playing; they are unknowingly acquiring a skill that will undoubtedly benefit them in any sports they choose in the future,” explains Lahari.

Tiny Tumbles has introduced an innovative approach to child development, focusing on physical, mental, and social growth within an inclusive setting. “The centre was opened to create a space where children can channel their energy in a safe and nurturing environment while instilling a healthy lifestyle from an early age,” says Lahari. She emphasises that children will not only have fun, but these activities also improve cognitive and social skills, along with physical development. These improvements encompass strength, flexibility, motor skills, problem-solving, memory, focus, concentration, teamwork, and social interaction. According to Lahari, the holistic approach helps children become more disciplined and confident.

Kartwheel, situated in Adyar, stands as one of the oldest play gyms in the city. Founder Jayashree Anand explains, “Kartwheel is a play space catering to children aged 1 to 7. We offer designated play areas for different age groups, ensuring that they can run around and engage with various toys. The play gym includes climbers, rope slides, and pretend play sets featuring a kitchen, dollhouse, supermarket, handyman, touch-and-play toys, and more. Here, children are not given any instructions; they explore on their own and utilise their imagination for play. The environment fosters a lot of physical activity - toys and open spaces are crafted to encourage hand-eye coordination, gross motor skills, fine motor skills - and social development among young children.”

The gym provides a diverse range of playthings to keep children engaged. Jayashree notes, “Most of the children currently attending were born during the COVID period, and for them, socialising holds greater importance. It allows children to connect with others in the same age group and fosters a social environment here.”