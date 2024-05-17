PIL seeks permission for late night visits to beaches to beat the heat

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the Public Interest Litigation seeking to direct the State to allow the general public to stay at city beaches and parks late at night, considering the summer heat.

RK Jaleel from Chennai, who moved the PIL, said that since urbanization increased, Chennai city has become a concrete jungle, with clusters of houses and multi-storied buildings trapping the heat. The rapid increase in summer heat and confinement of people in a place or room may affect their mental health.

He added that since economically weaker people cannot afford air conditioning in their houses, the only option for them to get a natural breeze is visiting the beaches and parks.

When he visited the Thiruvanmiyur beach with his family, police personnel asked them to leave the beach vicinity as it was past 9 pm, the petition read. The police personnel also chased the general public. They used abusive words towards those who refused to leave, alleged the petitioner.

Noting that malls and restaurants are allowed to stay open throughout the day, the petitioner submitted the restriction imposed on staying at beaches and parks was unjust. On May 11, the petitioner sent a representation to the city police commissioner to allow the general public to visit the beach and parks late at night. Jaleel added that the petition was filed because no action was taken.

After the submission, the judge observed that since the representation was given recently by the petitioner, the hearing is postponed to the end of May.