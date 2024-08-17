Phone recovered from ladies toilet in Pondy Bazaar; accused held

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly placing a smartphone in the ladies toilet of a fancy store in Pondy Bazaar.

A female staff of the store who noticed the phone took it and came outside to find the man.

He allegedly tried to snatch the phone from the woman and threatened her, police said.

The woman alerted her co-workers who informed the police.

Personnel from Pondy Bazaar police station rushed to the scene and after investigations, police arrested U Manikandan (33).

Investigations revealed that Manikandan was engaged as a painter at another shop in the same area and he had placed his mobile phone in the women's restroom.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police have seized his phone and are checking if there are other sleazy content stored in his phone.