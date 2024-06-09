Begin typing your search...

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 85 days in Chennai

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and one litre of diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city today.

9 Jun 2024 2:12 AM GMT
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the past 85 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and one litre of diesel costs Rs 92.34 in the city today.

The oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variable to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.

