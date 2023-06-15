Petition seeking to reject Senthilbalaji’s remand dismissed

CHENNAI: Principal Sessions Court rejected Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji's petition seeking to reject his remand of fifteen days.

The Judge said that the petition was not valid as judicial custody has already been granted.

Arguments of the Enforcement Directorate's petition for police custody is yet to be heard.

Balaji was arrested early on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.