Pensioner grievance redressal day meet to be held on June 13

CHENGALPATTU: District collector A R Rahul Nadh said that the ‘Pensioner Grievance Redressal’ day meeting for Retired Government Servants will be conducted by collector and State Pension Director on June 13 at 10.30 am in the meeting hall at the District Collector office premises.

“Retired Government Servants are requested to send their appeals in sets of three to the District Collector by May 25 if they have any grievances regarding their pension,” he said.

The meeting may be attended by one executive per association on behalf of retired government servants and pensioners’ associations making appeals. On the appeals received by May 25, the report will be received from the concerned department and the details of the action will be informed in the Pensioner Grievance Redressal Day meeting held in June.