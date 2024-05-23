Pay for bus tickets to watch semi-final, final at Chepauk stadium: MTC to IPL fans

CHENNAI: After allowing free travel for passengers with IPL tickets during the cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Wednesday announced that passengers going to watch the IPL semi-final and finals on May 24 and 26 (Friday and Saturday) should pay for their travel.

MTC had allowed passengers to travel without paying for the ticket during the IPL league matches by showing the online or pre-printed match tickets to the conductor.

It operated buses from Anna Square Bus Stand, Madras University Bus Stop, and Anna Salai near Omandurar Government Hospital.



Fare-free travel was allowed up to 3 hours after the game ended. For the semi-final on May 24, and the final on May 26, the MTC has said that passengers would have to pay for the ticket to Chepauk stadium.