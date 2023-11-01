Pay double for building licence,demolition permit

CHENNAI: After paying increased property tax, revised electricity charges and enhanced water charges, those planning to build new houses should now be prepared to pay double to avail building licence and demolition clearance.

A resolution adopted by the Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday said the infrastructure and amenity charges would be doubled to Rs 820 for residential buildings and Rs 920 for commercial structures. Except for residential structures measuring less than 300 square metres (sqm), the civic body collects this amount for all buildings, along with the CMDA development charges in the case of buildings above ground plus two floors.

Incidentally, despite the steep hike, none of the ward councillors opposed the resolution.

If permission is sought for a new structure that measures more than 3,000 sqm in floor space index (FSI) area, shelter costs will be collected additionally, the resolution read. Also, the fee has to be calculated step-wise if the total area exceeds 400 sqm.

Offering relief to the economically weaker sections, the Corporation said the hike will not be applicable in the case of houses measuring less than 100 sqm.

Similarly, the fee for clearing demolition permission was doubled to Rs 220/sqm (for reinforced cement concrete roof) for the ground floor. For first floor and above, and also compound walls, it has gone up to Rs 140/sqm from the present Rs 70.

Justifying the steep increase, the Corporation said the CMDA increased the infrastructure and amenities charges by 50 per cent while Metro Water revised fees for plans with two floors or more above ground. The water board also raises this fee by 10 per cent at the end of every fiscal year, the resolution added.