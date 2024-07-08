Pay-and-use toilets in Chennai's railway stations over-charge passengers

CHENNAI: Toilet facilities at railway stations that are supposed to charge a nominal rate are now exploiting passengers. Rampant overcharging was witnessed by this reporter at railway stations in Chennai Central, Tambaram and Pallavaram.

In Central station, contract employees were demanding Rs 10 for using the toilet instead of Rs 5. Charges on the display board were Rs 2 for urinals and Rs 5 for toilets.

When asked about the additional Rs 5, the staff said that the cleanliness of the toilet was the reason for the overcharge. “Overcharging is common in many railway stations. Even in Central station, which is just near to the Southern Railway headquarters, it indicates the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. The commercial department must do timely inspections to prevent contractors from doing it,” said Naina Masilamani, president of Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association.

In Tambaram station, there was a sticker with ‘Do not pay more than the notified tariff’, but no display boards were found there. The employee also demanded Rs 10 for using the toilet.

In Pallavaram, there was no sign of boards or any other display boards. So passengers were unaware about the rates. The employee said that the charge is Rs 10 for toilet and Rs 5 for urinals.

“It’s an unfair practice followed by contractors in almost every station. If they want to overcharge, the tender shouldn’t be taken in the amount given by railways. There must be timely inspections, and also a facility to complain when such incidents occur,” said T Sadagopan, a consumer activist.

When contacted, an official attached to the Southern Railway, Chennai division, said: “It’s a rule to display the rates in pay-and-use toilets, and also to charge the amount written on it. Action will be taken against contractors who violate the rules. There are cases when the tender was cancelled when such complaints came.”