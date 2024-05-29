Passenger turns up naked near immigration counter at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chaos prevailed at Chennai airport after a 47-year-old passenger turned up naked near the immigration counter on Wednesday.

The Etihad Airlines flight to UAE was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 4.10 am on Wednesday.

The passengers were at the immigration counter at that time one of the passengers o from Madurai who had a Permanent Residency in the USA had come to board the flight along with his father.

Airport sources said he removed his clothes near the counter and started to run around naked.

Soon the security officers who were at the spot caught him and forced him to wear his clothes.

During the inquiry, the officers found that he was stressed for the past few days and he did it by mistake.

However, the airline refused to accomodate in the flight and then he and his father cancelled their trip and went to their relative's house in Madurai.

The officers advised the man to undergo medical treatments before coming to board the flight again.