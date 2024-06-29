Party hard with unlimited buttermilk at this unique Chennai event

CHENNAI: Chennai’s love for buttermilk is eternal. The fermented milk with salt, ginger, coriander leaves and kara boondi is iconic and can be relished all day. To add more to the craze, the city is all set to have its first-ever buttermilk party. The refreshing taste of unlimited buttermilk paired with live jamming sessions is all that is needed for a perfect weekend.

Gabriel Gladson aka Gabby is organising the party. He donnes different hats like singer, creative director, songwriter, composer and founder of Kika Productions. He graduated in psychology but ended up entering the creative field.

This unique event brings together buttermilk lovers and music enthusiasts for an evening of delicious drinks, great tunes, and fantastic company. “I have attended parties as a cameraman. The question of why people listen to music while drinking was always there in the back of my mind,” says Gabby. A huge fan of buttermilk, he can savour the drink with rice, chicken curry and fish curry. “I have travelled 10 km at midnight just for my love for the drink,” he opens up.

To give a twist to the usual way of partying, Gabby wanted to give buttermilk instead of alcohol. “The event will be a proper musical jamming session with unlimited buttermilk,” adds the 24-year-old. People from all walks of life can participate in the party.

Buttermilk is trending in Chennai right after the lockdown. People started drinking at midnight. “In Chennai, buttermilk is a fancy one for youngsters. Moree Thatha and Cheta’s buttermilk are the reasons for that. I wanted to break this pattern. One more myth in people’s minds is that buttermilk is suitable only in summer. But when I was creating my recipes, I came to know that buttermilk is meant for all 365 days,” he explains.

Though the beverage is good for health and helps in digestion, people with allergies and lactose intolerance should be careful before intake.

Be a part of history at Chennai's first Buttermilk Party on June 29 from 7 pm to 9 pm at Backyard, Adyar.