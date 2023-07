Parts of city to face power cut on Monday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Tondiarpet, Porur, KK Nagar and IT Corridor areas on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. The supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tambaram: Pallavaram Bajanai Koil Street, Rajaji Nagar, Dharga Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Renuga Nagar, Kadaperi Road, Anna salai, Manickam Nagar Perumbakkam Kailash Nagar, Nookampalayam main Road, Global Hospital Pammal Thiru Nagar, Ganamani Nagar, PCS colony, Pasumpon Nagar, Sekizhar Street, Raghavendra Nagar main Road Rajakilpakkam Maruthi Nagar, Thirumurthi Nagar, Karpagam Avenue Perungalathur Kalainger Nedunchalai 1 to 7th Street, Amman Koil Street, Manimegalai Street, Pudhuthangal Amal Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Indra Nagar, RK Nagar, Maduravoyal service Road and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet: Melur Minjur, Theradi Street, BDO office, Seemavaram, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Vallur, Athipattu, G.R Palayam, Karayanmedu and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Kovoor Entire Kumaran Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, Melma Nagar, Irandam Kattalai SRMC Iyyappanthangal main Road, RR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: All areas that are fed from PT Rajan Salai, Virugambakkam, Arumbakkam, Ramasamy Salai, and Alwarthiru Nagar substations.

IT Corridor: Thoraipakkam CTS Company backside, Chandrasekar Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.