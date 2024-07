Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Central and Arakkonam announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains are fully or partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12:00 am to 03:30 am from 27 to 30 July (03 Hours 30 Minutes), said a Southern Railway statement.

Moore Market Complex - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:40 pm is fully cancelled on Saturday.

Pattabiram Military Siding – Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 11:50 pm is fully cancelled on Saturday and Monday.

Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:40 pm is fully cancelled on Saturday and Monday.

Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:15 am, Avadi - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:00 am are fully cancelled on Sunday and Tuesday.

Train No. 43126, Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 7:35 pm is partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex on Saturday.

Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 22:45 hrs is partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex on Saturday and Monday.

Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30hrs is partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on Sunday and Tuesday, added the statement.