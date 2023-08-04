Para medical lab technicians demand permanent appointment through MRB exam

CHENNAI: The members of the Para Medical Laboratory Technicians Welfare Association staged an attention grabbing demonstration demanding to fill the posts of para medical laboratory technicians on a permanent basis through MRB exam.

Tamil Nadu Medical Staff Federation who have completed the two-year (DMLT) training course also participated in the demonstration being held at Raja Rathinam Stadium in Egmore on Friday.

The technicians are requesting the State government to conduct a written by Medical Recruitment Board within the current financial year and reservation should also be implemented to fill up the vacancies on a periodic basis. The technicians have been requesting to remove the system of appointment through weightage of marks.

The members of the Para Medical Laboratory Technicians Welfare Association say that the posts of lab technicians for level 2 in the 11 new medical colleges should be filled on permanent basis through MRB.

According to the recent guidelines from the National Medical Commission, new posts should be created for Medical Laboratory Technician level two (Grade-2) according to the number of patients and government should identify the level two Medical Laboratory Technicians who are retiring from government service and announce the vacancies.

Dr G R Ravindranath secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality also added that the government medical colleges should provide two-year medical laboratory technician certificate training to students and also provide training period assistance and incentive.