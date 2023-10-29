Para Asian games winners received warm welcome at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu sportsmen who won medals in Para Asian Games 2023 were given a rousing welcome at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

Athletes from the state have set a record by winning medals in figure skating at the games held in China.

Speaking to the media, Avikshit Vijay Viswanath who won gold in skating stated that it is a pleasure to have won a gold medal in Asian level skating competition.

"Tamil Nadu government is making a lot of progress in the field of sports. Also, basic facilities are provided for the skating competition, and we would win more medals for our country," Avikshit said.

Karthika, who participated in the team skating competition and won a silver medal said, "Though we won silver medal in the skating team for Asian games this year. I will focus on playing as an individual and try to get gold for India. We have been trained at Nehru stadium and the government ensured that we get necessary equipment for the players."

The players mentioned that if international competitors are given separate training space with additional facilities, they would be able to win more medals for India in the upcoming competitions.