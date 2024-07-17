Palavanthangal, Nanganallur locals to petition CM cell on tippler menace

CHENNAI: Angered over the ruckus created by the tipplers on the railway station road, the residents of Palavanthangal and Nanganallaur sign a petition to be sent to the Chief Minister’s special cell.

Palavanthangal Railway Station is considered one of the important railway stations in the Suburbs of Chennai as most of them from Palvanthangal, Nanganallaur, and Thillaiganaga Nagar are regular commuters to the station.

The commuters predominantly use the Palavanthangal railway service road to enter the station. However, the service road has been completely occupied by tipplers for the past few months.

The presence of a Tasmac outlet without a proper bar facility is forcing the anti-socials to use the service road or the steps of the Palvanthangal subway to consume liquor. The situation gets worse as they occupy the entrance road from the evening till midnight.

Upset over the situation, Nivedha, a college student said that crossing the service road is a big headache and the commuters feel unsafe, and uncomfortable using the road.

The locals said that though they had filed a complaint many times with the Palavanthangal police station, no action has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, the local police said the service road comes under the Railway police jurisdiction while the Railway police said vice versa.

Following this, the residents decided to send a signed petition to the CM special cell and the district collector. On Tuesday morning, the residents and the commuters signed a petition at the Railway station and the petition will be sent to the government officials soon.