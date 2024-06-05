Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election: Over 4.5 lakh pick NOTA, most in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Around 4.5 lakh votes were registered for NOTA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections in the State.

At the time of going to press, the Election Commission of India's data showed that the maximum number of votes for NOTA was in Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. While there were 26,326 NOTA votes there, Dindigul constituency recorded 22,120 NOTA votes.In 20 Lok Sabha seats, more than 10,000 voters chose NOTA.

This included Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Madurai, Arakkonam, Coimbatore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai. In Kanniyakumari, there were 3,755 NOTA votes.