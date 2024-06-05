Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election: Over 4.5 lakh pick NOTA, most in Sriperumbudur

While there were 26,326 NOTA votes there, Dindigul constituency recorded 22,120 NOTA votes.In 20 Lok Sabha seats, more than 10,000 voters chose NOTA.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jun 2024
CHENNAI: Around 4.5 lakh votes were registered for NOTA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections in the State.

This included Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Madurai, Arakkonam, Coimbatore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai. In Kanniyakumari, there were 3,755 NOTA votes.

DTNEXT Bureau

