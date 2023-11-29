Orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring dists

CHENNAI: As the Northeast Monsoon is active over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and several districts witnessed intense rain on Wednesday due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts. These districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain on December 2 - 3.



A low-pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region on Wednesday. It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression on Thursday. Later, it will intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal on December 2.

"For the next 24 hours, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts will receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. And some areas are likely to get light to moderate rain, " Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC told reporters.

After the system intensified into cyclone Michaung over the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards Nellore. The official mentioned that the cyclonic storm will be 100 to 200 kilometres away from Chennai. So, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive intense spells. An orange alert has been issued for five districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram predicting very heavy rain on December 2 and December 3.

In addition, the fishermen of Tamil Nadu are advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday. A strong wind with 45 kmph to 55 kmph will prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal.

During the Northeast Monsoon from October 1 to November 29, Tamil Nadu recorded 319 mm against the average rainfall of 348 mm which is 8 percent deficit. Similarly, Chennai district witnessed 21 percent less rainfall in the last two months with 504 mm against the normal spell of 641 mm.

Following intermittent spells in the city and neighbouring districts recently, the Water Resources Department on Wednesday released 1,500 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam Lake and 200 cusecs from Puzhal reservoirs.