Operation from KCBT: Omni bus owners assn serves contempt notice to Transport Dept

CHENNAI: All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) has served a contempt notice to the Transport Department for issuing the circular on January 22 to shift operation of the private buses from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam on January 24 in violation of the Madras High Court order.

The contempt notice was served in the wake of the State Transport Authority, on January 22, issuing an order to restrict the operation of all southbound Omni buses with passengers beyond Kilambakkam Bus Terminus into the city from January 24, 7 pm onwards.

In a statement, AOBOA president A Anbalagan said that the works on parking facility for Omni buses at Varadharajapuram near Mudichur would take at least six months to complete. “We have been demanding to allow operation of the buses from Koyambedu until completion of the parking facility works at Varadharajapuram and also raised the issue of unavailability of space to park 1000 buses at Kilambakkam terminus but CMDA has not responded to it. But the State Transport Authority on January 22 passed an order restricting operation of South bound buses with passengers into the city from January 24 in contempt of the Madras High Court order in December 2003. The shifting of operations to the new terminus has created confusion among the passengers who have booked their tickets 30 to 90 days in advance,” he said.

Anbalagan said over 60,000 passengers have booked their tickets for travel for Thaipusam and continuous holiday from January 25 to 28. “To ensure smooth travel of passengers, the Omni buses should be allowed to operate from Koyambedu,” he demanded.

He sought the intervention of the chief minister to direct the Transport department and CMDA so that the journeys of passengers who have booked 30 to 90 days in advance in Omni buses are not interrupted.