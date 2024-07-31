Ooty carrot, capsicum gets costlier; check out vegetable rates on July 31 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of - Wholesale Market continued to witness moderate fluctuations on Wednesday.

The price of Ooty carrot which has been witnessing variations since the beginning of July, increased by Rs 20 and is being sold at Rs 130 per kg today, up from Rs 110 on July 28.

Onion experienced a price rise of Rs 2, while tomato rate dropped by Rs 2. Onion per kg is priced at Rs 38 and tomato per kg is at Rs 28. On July 28, onions were priced at Rs 36 and tomatoes at Rs 30.

Lemon prices increased by Rs 20 per kg today from its price on July 28. It is now available for Rs 120.

Capsicum, which was priced at Rs 70 per kg on July 28, has fallen to Rs 60 per kg today.

Beans and beetroot prices also saw a drop of Rs 5 from Sunday, with beans priced at Rs 65 per kg and beetroot at Rs 85 per kg today.