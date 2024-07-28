Ooty carrot price on the rise as peas get a tad cheaper; check out vegetable rates on July 28 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to witness moderate fluctuations on Sunday.

The price of peas saw a dip of Rs 20 today and is being sold at Rs 160 from Rs 180 on July 26.

On the other hand, the price of Ooty carrot which has been witnessing variations since the beginning of July, increased by Rs 20 and is being sold at Rs 130 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 110 on July 26.

The rates of lemon, beans, and beetroot too increased by Rs 10 on Sunday.

On July 26, a kg of lemon was sold at Rs 110 and is priced at Rs 120 per kg today.

Beans, which were sold at Rs 70 per kg on July 26, are priced at Rs 80 per kg today.

Beetroot was sold at Rs 70 per kg on July 26 but costs Rs 80 per kg on Sunday.

The price of snake gourd is Rs 20 per kg today, marking a dip of Rs 10 from its July 26 rate.