‘Only 10% of over 35 L preemies born in India get oral motor intervention’

CHENNAI: An event to commemorate World Prematurity Day was organised here in the city recently and stakeholders urged the need for more awareness on premature babies, also known as preemies, stating that 1 out of 5 babies born in Tamil Nadu is a premature child.

Prematurity is the leading cause of neonatal and infant mortality in India, with approximately 35 lakh preemies born each year.

“Only 10% of them get early OMI (oral motor intervention), or they don’t acquire oral feeding skills due to the lack of awareness and paucity of trained personnel,” doctors at the event opined.

A book titled Small acts, Big Impact written by Dr Deepa Hariharan, senior consultant neonatologist, was launched. “Maternal diabetes, hypertension, stress, infection, malnutrition, and inadequate antenatal care contribute to prematurity. Preemies require varying levels of intensive care, including respiratory therapy, antibiotics, photo-therapy, parental nutrition, and cardiac support,” said Dr Deepa. “Simple measures throughout the pregnancy period, such as use of steroids at the right time, therapy during the first golden hour of life, and immediate advanced neonatal intensive care, can definitely enhance results.”

According to a survey conducted by the Indian Foundation for Premature Babies, only 22% of the 2,150 pregnant women polled were aware of the risk of prematurity.

Only 17% of the 1,020 women who had preemies were prepared for the logistics of NICU-stay (NICU selection, separation of mother and baby, transportation, finances, and extended leave from job).

Squash champion Dipika Pallikal Karthik recounted her experiences during her delivery and termed the role of doctors as crucial while attending the mother and child, after a premature delivery.