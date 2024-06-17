Onion, tomato prices surge due to supply shortage in Chennai

CHENNAI: The prices of onions and tomatoes spiked in the last few days due to shortage in supply from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Tomato rate has reached Rs 60 per kg and onions sold at Rs 50 per kg in wholesale markets, whereas the retail shops increased the price by Rs 10 per kg each. Traders predict that the second crop cultivation will begin next week and improve the production. So, the prices are expected to reduce drastically.

P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association said, "The market receives 460 to 470 trucks of vegetables against the normal arrival of 500 to 530 vehicles. The excess heat for the last three months and sudden rainfall recently had damaged the crop cultivation in the neighbouring states. It led to double the rates of onions, tomatoes, beans and broad beans in the city."

In addition, the muhurtham demand had spiked the rates in Chennai. The second crop cultivation is likely to begin next week, so the production of vegetables would surge in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It would result in a drastic decrease in the prices.

"Excess heat and rainfall leads to damage in crop cultivation. The climate conditions are not favorable in the country this year so far. We expect the prices to reduce gradually from next week as the arrival might increase than usual, " said R Udhayaraj, a retail trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.

In the wholesale market currently, onions are sold at Rs 50 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg, beans Rs 180 per kg, broad beans Rs 100 to 110 per kg, carrots Rs 45 to 50 per kg. Whereas in retail shops, onions are sold for Rs 60 per kg, tomatoes Rs 70 to 75 per kg, beans Rs 200 per kg and broad beans Rs 120 per kg in the city.

"Tomato costs Rs 75 to 80 per kg and onion ranges from Rs 50 to 60 per kg, competing with each other and surging in price deeply affected middle class and poor. The TN government should sell the vegetables in their cooperative stores at affordable prices, " said R Ramesh, a resident of Old Washermenpet.