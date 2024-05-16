One more nabbed from Rajasthan for Avadi gunpoint robbery

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police on Wednesday arrested one more accused in Rajasthan in connection with the robbery at a jewellery store in Muthapudupet in which a gun-wielding gang escaped with gold jewels worth Rs 1.5 crore in the second week of April.

On Wednesday, a special team arrested Bajanlal Maharam (26) from Barmer in Rajasthan. He was produced before a magistrate there after which police would obtain a transit warrant and bring him to Tamil Nadu.

In the first week of May, a special team secured two accused, Ashok Kumar and Suresh, from Sanchore district in Rajasthan with the help of the police there, and recovered 705 grams of gold and 4.3 kg of silver from them.

Earlier, the Muthapudupet police had also arrested R Dinesh Kumar (26) and Shetanram (25) - both natives of Rajasthan too - in connection with the case for allegedly harbouring the main accused and aiding their escape. Police seized 3 kg of gold, silver items and over Rs 3 lakh cash from them.

On April 15, the gang entered the shop on the pretext of buying jewels and threatened the owner with guns and escaped with the jewels. The owner, Prakash Pukkaram (33) has been running Krishna Jewellers, a jewellery-cum-pawn shop at Ellaiamman Nagar in Muthapudupet for the last four years.

The gang members attacked Prakash and tied him up in a chair while they wiped off all the gold jewellery and cash in the locker and made their escape. The suspects were caught in the CCTV inside the pawn shop.