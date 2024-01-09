One held for kidnapping forex firm staff, relative

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping two persons, including the staff of a currency exchange firm. Police said A Abdul Rahuman (32) of Tondiarpet and his brother-in-law Sheikh Hamsa were locked up in a room in T Nagar and assaulted by the firm’s owner Ayyub of Mannadi over suspicion of misappropriating over Rs 13 lakh.

Pondy Bazaar police have registered a case and arrested one person – Syed Abuthair (39) of Tiruchy. A search is on for Ayyub and another person, Veera. Abuthahir was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.