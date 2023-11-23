One-day Japanese expo to be held in Chennai on Nov 25

CHENNAI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, and ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI, Tamil Nadu centre, will be organising a one-day mega event, ‘Chennai Japan Expo 2023’, on November 25.

The expo will showcase exhibits on the Japanese culture. Japanese companies will introduce their corporate culture, according to a release from DOSOKAI on Wednesday.

The expo also includes cultural exhibitions of Japanese traditional dolls, Ikebana, bonsai, Japanese lessons and insight of Japanese culture by Japanese language schools in Tamil Nadu. Workshop on Origami, and Martial demonstration on Judo, Karate and Kobudo will be performed by Indian masters.

Also, for student’s seminar on the Study Abroad and MEXT Scholarship programmes in Japan will be conducted by the University of Tokyo, India office.

There’s also a tourism counter to know more about Japan. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)’s videos will be screened, and tourism pamphlets will be kept ready for visitors.

The expo is expected to provide an opportunity for people in Chennai to know more about the Japanese culture and information about the country to pave the way for further strengthening the friendly relationship between Japan and India.