One arrested for threatening villagers with sickles near Walajabad

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth who was threatening the villagers with sickles was arrested by the police on Sunday near Walajabad.

Police said a young man who was standing on the roadside in Ekanampettai in Walajabad was threatening the villagers by pointing the sickle towards them.

Police said that the youngster was on drugs and had consumed liquor. Later he went inside the house of Kalaivani and threatened a girl in the house and asked her to go outside the house and the young man locked the door. Later Kalaivani with the help of other villagers locked the house door from outside and informed the Walajabad police station.

Meanwhile, the youngster started to break the items in the house and was also trying to break the door to escape from the house.

However, the police team who visited the spot arrested the youngster and identified him as Ajith of Vengudi village near Walajabad.

The police arrested Ajith and further inquiry is on.