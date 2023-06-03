Odisha mishap: Govt hospitals in Chennai allocate manpower, bed facilities

CHENNAI: Following the tragic Odisha train collision, the state health department carried out preparedness work in the government hospitals to treat injured patients arriving in Chennai in a special train on Sunday morning.



At least six medical teams along with ambulances are ready at Chennai central railway station.



Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday inspected the arrangements at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). He said that the government medical college hospitals in the city, including Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) are ready with additional bed facilities.

"In RGGGH, at least 40 beds in ICU and to treat patients with small injuries 200 beds have been arranged in the hospital. A total of 100 doctors are dedicated to treating patients. If required, peripheral hospitals in Royapettah, Periyar Nagar, and Saidapet are also ready to treat patients who arrive from Odisha. Supplementary teams are ready which includes DRO and other senior officials," said Bedi.



The health department has coordinated with the public department for the patients who travel by flight, ambulances have been arranged and they will be treated at the hospitals here. The government hospitals are ready to store deceased bodies with freezer facilities available at the hospitals. The doctors will conduct a postmortem if required.



Special arrangements have been carried out in the city government medical college hospitals and increased the manpower to treat patients arriving from Odisha. Aysha Shaheen, in-charge dean of KMC said that exclusive wards have been arranged for males and females in the hospital. As many as 70 beds in general wards and 20 beds in ICU are ready.



"We have additional manpower of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff ready to treat patients. In addition, we have stocked adequate blood units, medicines, and drugs, and uninterrupted electricity and water supply, " said Aysha.

