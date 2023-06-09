Nungambakkam records 41.1 degree Celsius today

CHNNAI: Chennai Nungambakkam on Friday recorded the highest temperature in the state overtaking other weather stations spread over Vellore, Tiruvallur and Karur districts that were recording maximum temperature.

Chennai's Nungambakkam recorded the fourth highest temperature of 41.1 degree celsius for the month of June during the current summer season. The highest was 42.3 degree Celsius on June 6, followed by 42.1 degree Celsius on June 3rd. On June 2, the temperature was 41.9 degree Celsius. In 2012, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam was 42.4 degree Celsius for the month of June which is the highest in the last 10 years, according to RMC data.

The meteorological department stated that the city temperature is likely to increase by two to four degree Celsius than normal for the next two days due to change in wind flow pattern.

The second highest temperature was recorded in Meenambakkam with 40.9 degree Celsius, followed by Tiruthani 40.5 degree Celsius and Vellore 40.1 degree Celsius. As moderate westerlies/northwesterlies prevails over the region in the lower tropospheric level. The delay in sea breeze to land in the city is one of the reasons for soaring temperature.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius and around 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days. The surge in the mercury level is expected to cause heat stress and sultry conditions in the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, warned the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.