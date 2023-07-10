Control price hike, take action against hoarders: Stalin tells officials

CHENNAI: Considering the price hike of certain types of grocery items and vegetables, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday ordered the Civil Supply - Crime Investigation Department to pay more attention to the hoarding of essential commodities and take appropriate action against the violators under the Essential Commodities Act.

"The State has witnessed the sudden price hike of essential commodities such as grocery items and vegetables like tomato and onion for the past few weeks. Ensure the availability of certain types of grocery items including vegetables in all cooperative society stores and fair price shops at less than the market price. If necessary, you can make procurement through the Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation warehouse and Cooperative societies, " Stalin said while addressing the meeting with officials in the Secretariat.

This comes after the price of 'red hot' tomatoes jumped to Rs 100 per kg in the open market.

Similarly, the chief minister asked the Civil Supply - Crime Investigation Department to pay more attention to the hoarding of essential commodities and take appropriate action under the Essential Commodities Act.



"Also, officials of the agriculture department should focus on increasing the sale of vegetables in Uzhavar Sandhai across the state. Like Covid-19 lockdown period, you can start mobile vegetable shops through the Municipal Administration department and Horticulture department, " he added.

Responding to this, the officials assured the chief minister that the tomatoes and small onions are being purchased from the open market and sold through Pannai Pasumai shops operating across the state and appropriate measures will be taken to sell 'Thuvaram Paruppu' and 'Uzhundham Paruppu' (lentils) through cooperative shops at prices lower than the market price as a measure to control the price hike.

"Additionally, tomatoes will be sold in 300 more PDS shops in the state and in urban areas, vegetable sales will be carried out through mobile shops. Steps will be taken to sell vegetables including tomatoes and onions in large quantities in Uzhavar Sandhai operating across the state for the benefit of farmers and consumers, " they added.

"Currently, the tomatoes are being sold in 82 PDS shops in Chennai at Rs 60 per kg. There is a rousing welcome for this initiative among the consumers. Soon, the department will start the sale at another 300 PDS shops. We are also concerned about the availability of tomatoes in PDS shops all the time. Will ensure it, " said a senior official preferring anonymity.

Subsequently, the officials informed that stock details of 'Thuvaram Paruppu' and 'Uzhundham Paruppu' (lentils) will be continuously monitored and appropriate action will be taken against the hoarders under the Essential Commodity Act.

Agri Minister MRK Panneer Selvam, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other top bureaucrats participated in the meeting.